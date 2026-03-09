Mavrik Bourque News: Point streak up to four games

Bourque scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

Bourque has posted back-to-back multi-point performances for the first time this season, and he's been on a tear since the beginning of March with six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. The 24-year-old playmaker has set a new career-high mark in points this season, and he's up to 29 points in 63 regular-season contests after putting up 25 points in 73 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.