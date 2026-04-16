Mavrik Bourque News: Pots goal No. 20
Bourque scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.
That's four goals in the last two games and seven in the last 12 for Bourque, with the late surge securing his first career 20-goal campaign. The 24-year-old heads into the postseason handling a top-six role for the Stars at even strength, but a lack of consistent power-play time still limits his appeal for playoff pools.
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