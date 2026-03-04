Mavrik Bourque News: Pots goal Tuesday

Bourque scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Bourque has earned a goal and two assists over four games since the Olympic break. He is filling in on the top line for Mikko Rantanen (lower body). Bourque is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 110 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating over 61 appearances, matching his point total from 73 regular-season outings a year ago.