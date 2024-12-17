Mavrik Bourque News: Provides helper Monday

Bourque notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Bourque's 13:48 of ice time Monday was his most in a game since Nov. 18. The 22-year-old remains on the fourth line, but with the Stars carrying just 12 forwards currently, his place in the lineup is secure. Bourque has a modest six points with 19 shots on net, 13 blocks and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances in 2024-25.