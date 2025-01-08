Mavrik Bourque News: Provides helper Tuesday

Bourque recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Bourque snapped a five-game slump with the first power-play point of his NHL career. He set up an Evgenii Dadonov tally in the first period. Bourque has still been limited to bottom-six minutes for much of the campaign, producing eight points, 33 shots on net, 16 hits and 15 blocked shots over 34 outings. He's not producing enough to draw much interest in redraft formats.