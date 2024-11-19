Mavrik Bourque News: Puts up helper in loss

Bourque recorded an assist and a team-high five shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Bourque has been scratched a couple of times this season, though that's just part of the process for a rookie that's trying to find his game at the NHL level. The 22-year-old has been limited to three points, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while averaging 11:07 of ice time over 12 contests. Bourque's offense is likely to be limited in a fourth-line role with minimal power-play time, so his fantasy value is lower in redraft leagues than it is in dynasty.