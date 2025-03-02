Mavrik Bourque News: Puts up power-play helper in win

Bourque logged a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Bourque's six-game point streak ended Friday versus the Kings, but he wasn't held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The 23-year-old forward has stepped up with consistency recently, though he's still seeing sheltered minutes from time to time in a bottom-six role. He's at nine goals, 20 points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating through 54 appearances this season.