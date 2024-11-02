Mavrik Bourque News: Scores first goal overseas

Bourque scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers in Finland.

Bourque's first NHL tally was scored during the NHL Global Series. The 22-year-old has picked up two points, four shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through his first six games this season. Bourque could be in line for a bigger role moving forward if Tyler Seguin (lower body) misses time beyond Saturday's contest.