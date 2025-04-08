Mavrik Bourque News: Scores in overtime loss

Bourque scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Bourque's tally put the Stars ahead 4-2 late in the third period. They added an empty-netter afterwards, but the Canucks pulled off a miracle with three goals in the final minute of regulation before taking the win in overtime. Bourque snapped an eight-game goal drought, a span in which he had three assists and was scratched three times. The 23-year-old has mostly settled into a middle-six role, but his lack of power-play time isn't helping his cause for more offense. Bourque is at 11 goals, 14 assists, 75 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 69 outings.