Mavrik Bourque News: Starting to find groove

Bourque scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bourque has four points over his last five games, and two of those points have come on the power play. His tally Tuesday was also his first career game-winner, as the Stars didn't let the Maple Leafs back in after Bourque's second-period tally. The 23-year-old rookie has four goals, seven assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances this season.