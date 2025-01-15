Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mavrik Bourque headshot

Mavrik Bourque News: Starting to find groove

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Bourque scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bourque has four points over his last five games, and two of those points have come on the power play. His tally Tuesday was also his first career game-winner, as the Stars didn't let the Maple Leafs back in after Bourque's second-period tally. The 23-year-old rookie has four goals, seven assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances this season.

Mavrik Bourque
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now