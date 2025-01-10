Mavrik Bourque News: Strikes early in win

Bourque scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Bourque opened the scoring at 1:45 of the first period. He's picked up a goal and an assist over his last two games -- it's the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests at the NHL level. The 23-year-old rookie has three goals, six helpers, 37 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances.