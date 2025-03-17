Mavrik Bourque News: Tallies goal Sunday

Bourque scored a goal and dished out four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss in overtime against Colorado.

Bourque's tally was the first of two goals Dallas would score in a 20-second span in the third period. After Sunday's goal, the 23-year-old forward eclipsed the 10-goal threshold on the season and has 21 points overall in 60 games. His potential in fantasy is limited with his role on the Stars' fourth line, but his goal in a game against a division rival shows a glimpse of what Bourque could become in the NHL.