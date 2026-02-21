Max Crozier Injury: Moves to IR
Crozier (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Crozier is poised to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season after he underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He had one goal, nine assists, 44 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 38 hits across 34 NHL appearances this campaign.
