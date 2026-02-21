Max Crozier headshot

Max Crozier Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Crozier (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Crozier is poised to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season after he underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He had one goal, nine assists, 44 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 38 hits across 34 NHL appearances this campaign.

Max Crozier
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Crozier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Crozier See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, November 18
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, November 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
95 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
149 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen and Necas Exchange Teams
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen and Necas Exchange Teams
Author Image
Michael Finewax
January 25, 2025