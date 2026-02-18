Max Crozier headshot

Max Crozier Injury: Set to miss extended time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

The Lightning announced Wednesday that Crozier will miss approximately 10 week after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Crozier made 34 appearances for the Lightning prior to the Olympic break, recording a goal, nine assists, 40 PIM, 38 hits and 31 blocked shots while averaging 16:00 of ice time. His return timetable signals that he'll likely be forced to miss at least the remainder of the regular season, and he'll likely also be sidelined for the start of the postseason. Whether he'll be available if the Lightning make a run in the playoffs remains to be seen.

Max Crozier
Tampa Bay Lightning
