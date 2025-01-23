Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Crozier headshot

Max Crozier News: Called up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Crozier was brought up from the minors Thursday.

Crozier has appeared in three NHL games this season in which he registered zero points, three shots and seven hits while averaging 17:06 of ice time. The decision to elevate Crozier from the AHL likely means Erik Cernak (undisclosed) won't be ready to face the Blackhawks on Friday -- though Crozier could be an emergency depth option.

Max Crozier
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now