Max Crozier News: Called up Thursday
Crozier was brought up from the minors Thursday.
Crozier has appeared in three NHL games this season in which he registered zero points, three shots and seven hits while averaging 17:06 of ice time. The decision to elevate Crozier from the AHL likely means Erik Cernak (undisclosed) won't be ready to face the Blackhawks on Friday -- though Crozier could be an emergency depth option.
