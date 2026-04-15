Max Crozier News: Ready to return
Crozier (abdomen) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and play Wednesday versus the Rangers, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Crozier hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 1 after having surgery to repair a core muscle injury, so this will allow him to get back up to speed before the playoffs. The 25-year-old defenseman has a goal, 10 points, 40 PIM, 38 hits and 31 blocks in 34 outings in 2025-26. Crozier will likely serve on the Lightning's third pairing.
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