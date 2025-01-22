Max Crozier News: Sent back down

Crozier was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Crozier has been shuffled between the AHL and NHL in recent days, and he's made his first three appearances for the Lightning during his stint with the club. He's been held without a point but has logged seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 17:06 of ice time. Whether Crozier rejoins Tampa Bay in the coming days will likely depend on whether Erik Cernak (undisclosed) is cleared to play against Chicago on Friday.