Max Domi Injury: Designated for injured reserve

Domi was placed on injured reserve Wednesday retroactively to Nov. 16 due to a lower-body injury.

Due to a quirk in the Leafs' schedule, Domi only technically has to miss one game -- Wednesday's clash with Vegas -- and can still be available when Toronto faces Utah on Sunday. The 29-year-old center has been a frequent absence at practices of late but still managed to suit up versus Edmonton on Saturday. It certainly seems like Domi's lower-body issue has been limiting him considering he has yet to score a goal this season and is mired in a 13-game pointless streak.