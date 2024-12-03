Max Domi Injury: Getting close to return
Domi (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice and is close to being available to return to the lineup, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Domi will miss his sixth straight when the Maple Leafs host Nashville on Wednesday. However, he could be an option to return from injured reserve soon. Domi has six assists, 24 shots on goal and 11 blocked shots through 19 outings this season.
