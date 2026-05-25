Max Domi Injury: Out indefinitely after surgery

Domi (undisclosed) is out indefinitely after undergoing offseason surgery, the team announced Monday.

Domi had surgery to address an issue he played through during the 2025-26 regular season. However, there were complications from the procedure, and an update on his status will come at the beginning of training camp. It's unclear if he will miss time at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, though that wouldn't be surprising. Domi had 12 goals, 36 points, 118 shots on net and 95 PIM across 80 appearances in 2025-26.