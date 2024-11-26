Max Domi Injury: Remains unavailable

Domi (lower body) won't be available for Toronto's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

As a result, Domi won't be an option for Wednesday's game versus Florida and Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay. He can come off injured reserve whenever he is ready to return. However, a timeline for his recovery is unclear, and he hasn't been skating. Domi, who has sat out the last two games, has six assists, 24 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 21 PIM across 19 appearances this season.