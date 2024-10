Domi registered an assist, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Domi set up William Nylander for the opening tally 3:57 into the game. Later on, Domi fought Zemgus Girgensons in the third period. Domi has six assists, 13 PIM, four shots on net and a plus-6 rating through six contests this season, serving as a playmaking center on the second line.