Max Domi headshot

Max Domi News: Contributes helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Domi logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Domi has gone 18 games without a goal, but he has seven assists in that span. Playmaking has often come easier for the 29-year-old forward in his career, but his split of three goals and 15 helpers through 43 appearances this season is extreme even by his standards. He's added 62 shots on net, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while seeing steady middle-six minutes.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
