Max Domi News: Deals helper in loss

Domi notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Domi's offense has slowed down again, which is likely a product of a drop in ice time since Auston Matthews returned from injury four games ago. Over the last 10 contests, Domi has put up four helpers, 15 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a middle-six role. The 29-year-old center is at 15 points, 49 shots on net, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 outings overall.