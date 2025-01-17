Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Domi headshot

Max Domi News: Earns 300th career assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Domi logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

The helper was Domi's 300th career assist. That's not the only milestone he'll reach in January -- assuming he suits up Saturday in Montreal, he'll play in his 700th game. The 29-year-old three helpers over eight outings this month, but he could see an uptick in offense while filling in on the second line for John Tavares (lower body). Domi has 16 points, 55 shots on net and 32 PIM over 38 appearances this season.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now