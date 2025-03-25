Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Domi headshot

Max Domi News: Finds twine in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Domi scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Domi had the Maple Leafs' last goal, scoring at 11:32 of the third period to finish off the blowout win. Domi has found his scoring touch lately, scoring three goals and adding two assists over his last eight contests. His offense is likely to be a little limited in a third-line role. For the season, he's produced seven goals, 29 points, 85 shots on net, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 63 appearances.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now