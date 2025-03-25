Max Domi News: Finds twine in blowout win

Domi scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Domi had the Maple Leafs' last goal, scoring at 11:32 of the third period to finish off the blowout win. Domi has found his scoring touch lately, scoring three goals and adding two assists over his last eight contests. His offense is likely to be a little limited in a third-line role. For the season, he's produced seven goals, 29 points, 85 shots on net, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 63 appearances.