Max Domi News: Finds twine in two-point effort

Domi scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The goal was Domi's first of the season, and he also snapped a 16-game point drought. The 29-year-old center had recently missed eight contests due to a lower-body injury, and Sunday was his fourth game back in action. He's been limited to eight points, 29 shots on net and 21 PIM over 23 appearances in a middle-six role.