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Max Domi News: Goal as second-line center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 8:56pm

Domi scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

It was Domi's first point in 10 games and first goal in 12 games. He also has 19 PIM in his last four outings. He's logging time as the Maple Leafs' second-line center, with Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan skating on his wings, now that Auston Matthews (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
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