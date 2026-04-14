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Max Domi News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Domi scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Domi snapped an eight-game goal drought with the tally. He had two assists during that span. The 31-year-old has seen more consistent top-six minutes since Auston Matthews (knee) exited the lineup. Domi is at 12 goals, 36 points, 116 shots on net, 95 PIM, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating over 79 outings.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
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