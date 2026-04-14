Max Domi News: Lights lamp in loss
Domi scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.
Domi snapped an eight-game goal drought with the tally. He had two assists during that span. The 31-year-old has seen more consistent top-six minutes since Auston Matthews (knee) exited the lineup. Domi is at 12 goals, 36 points, 116 shots on net, 95 PIM, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating over 79 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Domi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Domi See More