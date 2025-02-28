Max Domi News: Notches assist with man advantage

Domi posted a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Domi has six helpers across his last nine games, and four of them have come on the power play. He set up an Oliver Ekman-Larsson tally early in the first period of this contest. Domi ends February stuck in a 26-game goal drought, and while he has 12 helpers in that span, it's not really enough to offset the lack of scoring from a fantasy perspective. Overall, he's at 23 points (six on the power play), 71 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances.