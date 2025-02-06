Max Domi News: Offers power-play assist

Domi logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Domi has a helper in three of his last four outings, and two of those assists have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old also stayed on the top line at even strength even with Mitch Marner (lower body) back in action, though Marner led the Maple Leafs with 25:08 of ice time. Domi has most often been in a middle-six role this season. He's produced 20 points, 64 shots on net, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 46 appearances.