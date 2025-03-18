Max Domi News: Scores, assists Monday

Domi recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames. He also recorded a plus-3 rating.

Domi has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four contests. The 30-year-old veteran has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 12 games since the 4 Nations break, but overall, it's been a disappointing year for him with only 28 points in 59 contests.