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Max Domi News: Second goal in last 17 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Domi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

It pushed the Leafs up 2-1 in the last two minutes of the second frame. It was Domi's second goal and third point since the end of January (17 games). He hasn't been able to capitalize on an enhanced role with Auston Matthews (knee) out. Domi has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists; 105 shots) and a minus-21 rating in 69 games this season.

Max Domi
Toronto Maple Leafs
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