Max Domi News: Snaps lengthy goal drought Sunday
Domi accounted for a goal, four PIM, two shots on net, one block and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Domi kicked off the scoring at 2:15 of the first period -- the goal was his first since Dec. 20, a span of 26 games between tallies. The left-shot forward has one goal and three assists across his last four games, but it's been a relatively quiet season offensively for the 30-year-old. On the season, the Winnipeg native has four goals and 24 points over 52 outings. Domi and the Leafs will host the Sharks on Monday.
