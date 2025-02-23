Max Domi News: Supplies two assists in win

Domi notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Domi set up both of Nicholas Robertson's goals, including one on the power play. The goal drought marches on for Domi -- he's gone 24 games without scoring, adding 11 assists, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in that span. For the season, he's recorded just three goals, 19 helpers, 68 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances while often serving in a middle-six role.