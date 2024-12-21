Max Domi News: Third straight game with goal
Domi notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Domi found the twine for the third consecutive game, and the 29-year-old playmaker seems to be leaving a prolonged slump in the rearview. He went pointless in a 16-game stretch between Oct. 22 and Dec. 14, though he also missed eight games in that span due to a lower-body injury. With five points across his last three appearances, it's clear Domi is trending in the right direction of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now