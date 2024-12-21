Max Domi News: Third straight game with goal

Domi notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Domi found the twine for the third consecutive game, and the 29-year-old playmaker seems to be leaving a prolonged slump in the rearview. He went pointless in a 16-game stretch between Oct. 22 and Dec. 14, though he also missed eight games in that span due to a lower-body injury. With five points across his last three appearances, it's clear Domi is trending in the right direction of late.