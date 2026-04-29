Max Jones Injury: Could return in second round
Jones (lower body) is expected to be available if the Oilers advance to the second round, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Wednesday.
The Oilers are trailing the Ducks 3-2 in the first round, so there's no guarantee they'll give Jones enough time to get back. If they do, he'll be a contender for a bottom-six spot. In any case, his injury isn't expected to linger into 2026-27.
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