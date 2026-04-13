Max Jones headshot

Max Jones Injury: Not slated to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Jones (lower body) wasn't present for Monday's morning skate, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports, indicating that he's slated to be sidelined against the Avalanche.

Jones exited Saturday's loss to the Kings after falling awkwardly into the boards on a hit, and it appears as though he'll be forced to miss at least one game. His final chance to return during the regular season will be Thursday against the Canucks, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for that matchup or the start of the playoffs.

Max Jones
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 9, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024