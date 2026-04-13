Max Jones Injury: Out 3-4 weeks
Jones (lower body) will be out of action for 3-4 weeks, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV on Monday.
Jones sustained the injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Kings. If the Oilers go on an extended playoff run, he could be an option to return to the lineup at some point. Jones has three goals, five points, 22 shots on net and 56 hits in 21 NHL outings this season.
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