Max Jones Injury: Suffers injury Saturday
Jones (lower body) left Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Kings in the first period after falling awkwardly into the boards on a hit, according to Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.
There was no update on Jones' status following the game, and Edmonton recalled Isaac Howard from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday. Howard could replace Jones in the lineup for Monday's matchup against Colorado. The 28-year-old Jones has three goals, five points, 22 shots on net and 56 hits in 21 appearances with the Oilers this season.
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