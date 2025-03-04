Max Jones News: Acquired by Edmonton

Jones, Trent Frederic and Petr Hauser were dealt to Edmonton from the Bruins on Tuesday in exchange for Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection.

Jones, who has been in the minors since Jan. 30, will head west to provide depth for a playoff-bound Edmonton club. The 27-year-old forward did not register a point across seven games with the Bruins this season. Jones will most likely report to AHL Bakersfield.