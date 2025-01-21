Max Jones News: Promoted from minors

Jones was called up from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Jones will join the Bruins along with Patrick Brown, who was also recalled Tuesday, while Mark Kastelic (undisclosed) heads back onto injured reserve. For his part, the 26-year-old Jones is pointless in four games for Boston this year in which he tallied eight hits, one shot and eight PIM while averaging 11:13 of ice time. It will likely come down to either Jones or Brown for one available fourth-line spot against the Devils on Wednesday.