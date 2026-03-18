Max Jones headshot

Max Jones News: Scores go-ahead tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Jones scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

In just his second game since being called up from the AHL, Jones scored the game-winning goal near the start of the third period to give Edmonton a 4-3 lead. The twine finder was his second of the season and second in his last four NHL games. Overall, he has three points, 16 shots on net and 27 hits across 10 games. He's compiled all of his stats without exceeding 10 minutes of ice time in a game this season. Jones has proven to be an effective player when given the opportunity at the NHL level, but his fantasy value is capped due to his lack of playing time.

Max Jones
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
170 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 9, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024