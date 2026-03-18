Max Jones News: Scores go-ahead tally
Jones scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
In just his second game since being called up from the AHL, Jones scored the game-winning goal near the start of the third period to give Edmonton a 4-3 lead. The twine finder was his second of the season and second in his last four NHL games. Overall, he has three points, 16 shots on net and 27 hits across 10 games. He's compiled all of his stats without exceeding 10 minutes of ice time in a game this season. Jones has proven to be an effective player when given the opportunity at the NHL level, but his fantasy value is capped due to his lack of playing time.
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