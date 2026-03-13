Max Jones headshot

Max Jones News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jones was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Colton Dach (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move. Jones has 10 goals, 18 points and 61 PIM in 39 outings with Bakersfield this season. He also has a goal, an assist and five PIM across eight appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26.

Max Jones
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Jones See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 9, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024