Max Jones News: Up from AHL

Jones was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Colton Dach (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move. Jones has 10 goals, 18 points and 61 PIM in 39 outings with Bakersfield this season. He also has a goal, an assist and five PIM across eight appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26.