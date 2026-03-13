Max Jones News: Up from AHL
Jones was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Colton Dach (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move. Jones has 10 goals, 18 points and 61 PIM in 39 outings with Bakersfield this season. He also has a goal, an assist and five PIM across eight appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26.
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