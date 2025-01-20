Max Pacioretty Injury: Dealing with injury
Pacioretty (upper body) was absent from the morning skate and likely won't play against Tampa Bay on Monday.
Pacioretty got hit in the head by the puck in Toronto's 7-3 win over Montreal on Saturday. He stayed in the game, finishing with three shots on goal and four hits in 10:19 of ice time. Based on the morning skate, Fraser Minten and Connor Dewar will replace Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves, a healthy scratch, in Monday's lineup.
