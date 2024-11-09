Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty Injury: Leaves Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Pacioretty (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.

Pacioretty needed help off the ice late in the first period. The 35-year-old has earned six points over 12 contests this season, but this is already his second lower-body injury of the campaign. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Connor Dewar would likely enter the lineup for his season debut.

