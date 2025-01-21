Max Pacioretty Injury: Out of action until at least Saturday

Pacioretty (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Pacioretty did not suit up in Monday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. The left-shot winger was struck in the head by a puck Saturday against the Canadiens, but he was able to finish that contest. Pacioretty's next chance to return to the lineup will come in Ottawa on Saturday.