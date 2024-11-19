Max Pacioretty Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Pacioretty (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Pacioretty is week-to-week and has sat out the last three games. He won't be eligible to play until at least Dec. 7 against Pittsburgh. Pacioretty has registered two goals, six points, 40 hits and 24 shots on net in 13 appearances this season. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a bottom-six role in the lineup.