Max Pacioretty News: Activated from LTIR
Pacioretty (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Penguins.
Pacioretty will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh after missing the last 10 games. The 36-year-old veteran has two goals and six points in 13 games this season. Pacioretty will probably occupy a top-six role and get time on the power play in Saturday's game.
