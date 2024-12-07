Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty News: Activated from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 10:34am

Pacioretty (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Penguins.

Pacioretty will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh after missing the last 10 games. The 36-year-old veteran has two goals and six points in 13 games this season. Pacioretty will probably occupy a top-six role and get time on the power play in Saturday's game.

