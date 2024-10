Pacioretty picked up three assists in a 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

The 35-year-old went beast mode after a promotion to the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Pacioretty also injected some life into a new-look top power-play unit, which didn't score but looked better than it had the whole season. He's likely best suited for 60-65 games this season, but could see more if he continues to have this kind of success.